It’s Game Day for Derek Carr. How pumped is he to be back in front of Raider Nation?

If Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr changes the play at the line, offensive coordinator Todd Downing is fine with it.
And he’s happy to allow plenty of time for that by quickly relaying the play call from the sideline to the field.
It all goes back to practice when, “I’d call the plays in to Derek with the walkie-talkie … and get plenty of reps at that,” Downing said.
It worked well in real-time this past Sunday, a 2017 season-opening 26-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Carr completed 22 of 32 passes for 262 yards with two touchdowns for a passer rating of 114.3.
“Yeah, even if it’s not a play where we expect Derek to make any adjustments at the line,” Downing said. “Even if it’s a call it and run it play, I’d like to get the play in as quickly as possible and give those guys time to digest the play-call in the huddle.”
Carr will make his first home regular-season start since last-year’s season-ending injury as the Raiders host the New York Jets at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.
He already had shown himself to be fully recovered this spring from that 2016 injury, when Carr suffered a broken right fibula in a Christmas Eve game that cost him two games, including the Raiders’ 27-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card game.
Carr said he is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd as the Raiders look for their first 2-0 start since 2002, when the team finished 11-5 and appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII.
“I’m glad that I’m a Raider when I’m a part of it,” he said. “It’s exciting, it’s an electric atmosphere. I think that our fans are the best in the world. Whenever we play at home, there’s nothing like it. I’ve been able to play at some special places and this is definitely one of them.”
