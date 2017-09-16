Sports

Saturday’s Modesto area college, high school and golf scores

September 16, 2017 9:25 PM

LOCAL

Football

CCCAA

Non-Conference

Sacramento City 34, Modesto JC 13

Modesto JC

7

0

0

6

13

Sac City

7

6

7

14

34

First Quarter

S – Jordan Moore 16 pass from Jayden Machado (Elijah Siemering kick)

M – Trae Nichols 33 Int. return (Donovan Bravo kick)

Second Quarter

S – Isaiah Montanez 25 run (Kick failed)

Third Quarter

S – Moore 35 pass from Machado (Siemering kick)

Fourth Quarter

M – Devan Bass 5 run (Kick failed)

S – Tayvian Cunningham 96 kickoff return (Siemering kick)

S – Roy Sanders 4 pass from Machado (Siemering kick)

Records: Sacramento City (3-0), Modesto JC (0-3)

Golf

Local Clubs

Dryden Park Women’s Golf Club/Late Fri.

Team Two Best Ball

First - Joanne Alvernaz, Linda Curtis, Jackie Wilson, Erlinda Martinez 127.

Second - Shirley Keyser, Marilyn Cochran, Ui Cha Iijima 128.

Third - Cindy Klevmyr, Pam Lawrence, Jennie Clark, Sandy Dieker 129.

Chip-ins: Pam Lawrence, Marilyn Cochran, Pam Adams.

Closest-to-the-pin: Ui Cha Iijima 24'8", Sandy Dieker 25'8".

Volleyball

College

CCAA

Cal State L.A. 3, Stanislaus State 1

(23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16)

at Turlock

Cal State L.A. (6-4, 2-0 CCAA) - Kills: Daisia Labrie 23. Assists: Bailey Anderson 36. Blocks: Alejandra Negron and Labrie 2. Digs: Jeshmarie Suarez 18. Aces: Labrie 2.

Stanislaus State (0-10, 0-2 CCAA) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 18. Assists: Breanna Cannon 22. Blocks: Sara Schell 2. Digs: Kaitlyn Iwamoto 23. Aces: Schell, Cannon, and Iwamoto 1.

High School

Madera Tournament

Modesto 2, Firebaugh 0

(25-8, 25-5)

Modesto - Kills: Tori Galloway 9. Assists: Alyssa Cover 17. Blocks: Shelby Benz 4. Digs: Cover 4. Aces: Elizabeth Liddle 4.

Firebaugh - No Stats Reported.

Modesto 2, Dinuba 2

(25-13, 25-17)

Modesto - Kills: Hannah Scott 7. Assists: Alyssa Cover 23. Blocks: Scott 4. Digs: Allison Layne and Cover 5. Aces: Cover 2.

Dinuba - No Stats Reported.

Modesto 2, Madera South 0

(25-11, 25-15)

Modesto - Kills: Tori Galloway 6. Assists: Aylssa Cover 13. Digs: Cover 9. Blocks: Shelby Benz and Galloway 4. Aces: Team 6.

Madera South - No Stats Reported.

Modesto 2, Liberty 1

(25-17, 23-25, 15-11)

Modesto - Kills: Tori Galloway 14. Assists: Alyssa Cover 21. Blocks: Galloway 10. Digs: Cover 12. Aces: Cover 5.

Liberty - No Stats Reported.

Modesto 2, Edison (Fresno) 1

(25-13, 17-25, 15-8)

Modesto - Kills: Tori Galloway 13. Assists: Alyssa Cover 23. Blocks: Shelby Benz 9. Digs: Cover 17. Aces: Cover 5.

Edison (Fresno) - No Stats Reported.

Modesto 2, Chowchilla 0

(25-22, 25-23)

Modesto - Kills: Tori Galloway 11. Assists: Alyssa Cover 20. Blocks: Sara Thornberry and Galloway 3. Digs: Cover 17. Aces: Galloway and Cover 2.

Chowchilla - No Stats Reported.

Modesto 2, Minerets 1

(25-12, 13-25, 15-12)

Modesto - Kills: Hannah Scott 7. Assists: Alyssa Cover 17. Blocks: Tori Galloway and Shelby Benz 5. Digs: Cover 11. Aces: Naomi Wenstrup 3.

Minerets - No Stats Reported.

Championship Game

Modesto 2, Madera 1

(25-16, 16-25, 15-13)

Modesto - Kills: Tori Galloway 9. Assists: Alyssa Cover 21. Blocks: Galloway 8. Digs: Cover 15. Aces: Cover 5.

Madera - No Stats Reported.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Svendsen Tournament/Atwater

Johansen 9, Foothill 8 (OT)

Johansen - Goals: Shelby Johnson 6, Will Johnson 2, Nelson Sabatini 1.

Foothill - No Stats Reported.

Johansen 13, Edison (Stockton) 4

Johansen - Goals: Nelson Sabatini 3, Ozzy Maciel 2, Cameron Kaufmann 2, Shelby Johnson 1, Will Johnson 1, Uriel Miranda 1, Manuel Magana 1, Michael Guerrero 1.

Edison (Stockton) - No Stats Reported.

Atwater 12, Johansen 11 (OT)

Johansen - Goals: Shelby Johnson 4, Will Johnson 4, Nelson Sabatini 2, Michael Guerrero 1.

Atwater - No Stats Reported.

Johansen 8, Gregori 7

Johansen - Goals: Shelby Johnson 3, Will Johnson 2, Nelson Sabatini 1, Ozzy Maciel 1, Cameron Kaufmann 1.

Gregori - No Stats Reported.

Buhach Colony 14, Johansen 6

Johansen - Goals: Shelby Johnson 3, Will Johnson 1, Michael Guerrero 1, Cameron Kaufmann 1.

Buhach Colony - No Stats Reported.

