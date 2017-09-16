Sports

Fourcade, Irvin lead as Nicholls downs Prairie View 44-13

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 8:09 PM

THIBODAUX, La.

Chase Fourcade threw for two touchdowns and Kyran Irvin ran for two more as Nicholls downed Prairie View 44-13 on Saturday night.

Fourcade finished with 248 yards passing and Irvin added 113 yards rushing for the Colonels (2-1).

Fourcade fired a 62-yard touchdown to Mason Roberts and Irvin had two scoring runs, including one for 34 yards, to give Nicholls a 21-0 lead after one quarter. The Colonels scored three more times in the second — on a TD run by Jeremy Rounds and a pair of field goals by Lorran Fonseca — before Zach Elder got the Panthers (0-2) on the board with a 42-yard field goal.

The Colonels led 34-3 at halftime.

Fourcade found Dai'Jean Dixon for a 22-yard touchdown to stretch it to 41-6 with 3:10 to go in the third quarter and the Colonels rolled to the win.

LaVell McCullers threw for 122 yards for the Panthers.

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

