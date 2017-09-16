Sports

Cook's 3 TD passes lead UT Martin past Chattanooga, 21-7

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 6:39 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Troy Cook tossed three short touchdown passes as UT Martin stopped in-state rival Chattanooga for just the second time in five meetings, posting a 21-7 victory Saturday.

The Skyhawks bounced back after a 45-23 loss to Ole Miss last week.

Cook found Caylon Weathers with a 3-yard touchdown pass with 4:54 left in the first quarter and tossed 2 yards to Jaylon Moore midway through the second. His 9-yard pass to Brett Thompson early in the second half gave UT Martin a 21-0 lead.

Ladarius Galloway, who carried 24 times for 188 yards against the Rebels, collected 79 yards on 21 carries against the Mocs, helping UT Martin control the clock. The Skyhawks maintained possession for 36:33.

Nick Tiano completed just 13 of his 27 pass attempts for 144 passing yards for Chattanooga. His 59-yard strike to Bingo Morton with 3:05 left averted a shutout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20
Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship 1:56

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

View More Video