Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma

FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, winner Josef Newgarden, left, and teammate and third place Helio Castroneves celebrate on the posium after the Honda Toronto IndyCar race in Toronto. As NASCAR prepares to open its playoffs, the IndyCar Series is ready to crown its champion. Four drivers go into the season finale Sunday at Sonoma Raceway in contention for the title, which is a Penske vs. Ganassi showdown. Josef Newgarden holds a three-point lead in the standings over Ganassi driver Scott Dixon. Newgarden’s two Penske teammates are also in striking distance. The Canadian Press via AP, File Darren Calabrese