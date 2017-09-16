Baseball Capsules

Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double and the Cleveland Indians bounced back after having their record win streak stopped at 22 by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday to move to the brink of an AL Central title.
Lindor's double in the sixth off Jason Hammel (8-12) gave the All-Star shortstop an extra-base hit in a club-record 10 straight games. The major league record is 14 straight, shared by Chipper Jones (2006) and Paul Waner (1927).
Carlos Carrasco (16-6) pitched into the seventh as the Indians improved to 32-5 in their last 37 games.
With the win, the Indians clinched at least a tie for the division and dropped their magic number for repeating as champs to one. If Minnesota loses later at home against Toronto, Cleveland will clinch and take the next step in getting back to the World Series.
DODGERS 3, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his 38th homer to match the National League single-season record for rookies, and the Dodgers moved closer to the NL West title.
Chase Utley had two doubles and scored twice to help Los Angeles reduce its magic number to win the division to five. Rich Hill (10-8) and five relievers combined on a four-hitter.
Los Angeles also moved seven games ahead of Washington in the race to secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The Dodgers have won four straight since dropping 11 in a row.
Anthony Rendon homered for the Nationals, who have lost four of five since clinching the NL East last Sunday. A.J. Cole (2-5) allowed three runs in five-plus innings.
Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 38th save.
YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird homered for the second straight game, rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched six shutout innings and the Yankees won their fourth straight game.
The Yankees (82-66) extended their stretch of winning seasons to 25, the second-longest such streak in major league history behind their own 39 straight from 1926-64.
New York began the day three games behind AL East-leading Boston.
Todd Frazier added a two-run homer shot as the Yankees won for the seventh time in eight games. Montgomery (8-7) allowed four hits and walked one.
Jeremy Hellickson (8-10) took the loss.
ASTROS 8, MARINERS 6
HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Astros lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to one.
The Astros (90-58), who reached 90 wins for the first time since 2004, can secure the franchise's seventh division title with one more win or a loss for the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles was scheduled to play Texas on Saturday night.
Keuchel (13-4) allowed one run — Jean Segura's 11th homer in the sixth — and four hits. Joe Musgrove worked two innings for his first save.
Seattle right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (5-6) was charged with six runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.
CUBS 4, CARDINALS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning, Addison Russell homered and the Cubs earned their fifth straight victory.
Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, which increased its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over Milwaukee and five better than St. Louis. The Brewers were playing Miami on Saturday night.
Russell was activated before the game after being sidelined by a foot injury. He pinch-hit in the eighth and connected for a solo shot against Tyler Lyons.
Hendricks (7-5) allowed one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. Wade Davis got three outs for his 30th save.
Matt Carpenter homered for St. Louis. Michael Wacha (12-8) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.
REDS 2, PIRATES 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Romano pitched a career-high eight shutout innings and Jesse Winker homered, leading Cincinnati to the victory.
Romano (5-6) allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none while improving to 3-1 over his last six starts.
Pittsburgh avoided a shutout when Andrew McCutchen hit his 26th homer in the ninth. But Cody Reed came in with a runner on first and retired Gregory Polanco on a grounder to second for his first career save.
The Pirates wasted a solid start by Ivan Nova (11-14) in their fourth consecutive loss. McCutchen and Elias Diaz each had two hits.
