Sports

Wright's one-handed TD grab highlights Temple's 29-21 win

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 7:59 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Isaiah Wright made a one-handed, 13-yard touchdown catch with 3:48 remaining and Temple held on to beat winless Massachusetts 29-21 on Friday night.

Logan Marchi's lofted pass to Wright in the corner of the end zone capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive for a 29-14 lead. UMass responded with a quick-scoring drive, punctuated by Andrew Ford's 3-yard sneak with 1:41 left.

The Minutemen kicked it deep and forced Temple into a three-and-out. But with three seconds left, UMass' trick play with backup quarterback Ross Comis was stopped near midfield.

Marchi threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns for Temple (2-1). Kicker Austin Jones moved into sixth on the Owls' scoring list and Quincy Roche had three sacks in the first half for his first career multi-sack game.

Ford finished with a career-high 377 yards passing and two touchdowns for UMass (0-4). The Minutemen were hurt by three missed field goals — of 23, 32 and 39 yards.

Temple's long-range kicker Aaron Boumerhi made it 19-7 early in the third quarter with a career-long 52-yarder. Last week, he kicked a 49-yarder with a minute left to give Temple a 16-13 lead over Villanova.

UMass freshman Jessie Britt scored his first touchdown of the season to pull the Minutemen to 19-14 with 5:56 left in the third. But Temple answered with its fourth straight scoring drive for an eight-point lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 2:06

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss
'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss 1:28

'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss
Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

View More Video