Thursday's Modesto area high school, college and local golf results

September 14, 2017 10:56 PM

Local

Golf

College Women

Big 8 #2

at Ukiah Golf Course (par 70)

Team Scores – Sierra 331, Modesto 353, Canada 359, Delta 378, Butte 390, American River 421, Sac. city 411.

Individual Scores (MJC) – Janita vongphoumy 86, alyse Padilla 88, Brooke Vierra 89

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Downey 276, Davis 315

at Muni (par 36)

Downey (4-2) – Sam Smedshammer 42, Sam Fraze 56, Avery Cloward 56, Lynette Fife 61, Katie Easly 61, Sarah Graham 71.

Davis (0-5) – Samantha Berryhill 54, Gillian Allen 61, Melissa Mejia 63, Marissa Perez 65, Jovanna Vega 72, Jasmine Sun 79.

Enochs 251, Modesto 326

at Creekside (par 36)

Modesto (3-2) – Lyla Patel 49, Madison McCabe 63, Isabella Reglado 65, Ann Marie Hendricks 72, Lucia Suarez 77.

Enochs (5-0) – Janea Caparros 44, Taeya Paolella 47, Lucy Saiz 47, Rianna Sulay 54, Corinne Freitas 59.

Gregori 240, Johansen 356

at Dryden (par 37)

Gregori (4-1) – Lauren Arkelian 46, Katherine Mauthe 48, Makena Ebster 48, Sarah Ramsdell 49, Lelia Toledo 49.

Johansen (0-5) – Maddy Haflich 60, Vanessa Fernandes 68, Cathy Li, 72, Micaela Zamora 75, Sinai Mendoza 81.

Valley Oak League

Oakdale 218 Weston Ranch 356

at Van Buskirk (par 36)

Oakdale (6-0 VOL) – Taylor Stewart 37, Madi Blanc 40, Andrea York 46, Shealyn Hanrahan 47, Allie Denning 48.

Weston Ranch (1-5 VOL) – Deena Faruki 61, Supreet Sandhu 70, Sydny Grant 72, Navdeep Panny 76, Hanan Abdelwanag 77.

Local Clubs

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

2BB of the 4some (Guest Day)

1st – Linda O'Hearn, Denise Russell, Liz Colombo Diane Cummins 113.

2nd – Donna Uhler, Linda Haley, Charlene Banducci, Blind Draw 115.

3rd – Sharon Jackson, Addie Hansberry, Blind Draw, Blind Draw 119.

Spring Creek CC Women’s Golf

1st Flight – Low Gross: Patty Davis 91; 1st Low Net: Shelly Zeff 69; 2nd Low Net: Silver Lamb 74; 3rd Low Net: Cathy Trevena 75; 4th Low Net: Karina Ilardi 77.

2nd Flight – Low Gross: Doreen Olmo 108; 1st Low Net: Joyce Van Vuren 74, 2nd Low Net: Karen Cardoza 77; 3rd Low Net: Pam Stiles 79; 4th Low Net: Pat Krueger 80.

Turlock Golf & CC

Captain’s Trophy #5 & Sweeps

Flight 1 – Mary Kelly 70; Lupe Gamez 75; Kathy Heller 76; Jeanie Harcksen 77; Ann Falk 79; Patricia Glattke 82.

Flight 2 – Carol Mcroberts 71; Alice Pollard 74; Ethel Goiburn 77; Priscilla Jarrett 82; Isabell Mckay 83; Charlotte Mcpherson NC

Flight 3 – Maryann Lucas 69; Susan M Dalbey 75; Suzanne Wahl 76; Jacqueline M Williams 77; Barbara Beasley 79; Jeanette Veldhuis 87.

Tennis

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 9, Beyer 0

Singles – Carmen Fahlen (G) d. Gianna Miler 6-0, 6-0; Sasha Origel (G) d Sarah Diryawush 6-0, 6-0; Liah Kim (G) d. Samantha Dambrosio 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Martin (G) d. Emma Higginbotham 6-0, 6-0, Rendale Dahuya (G) d. Cynthia Madrigal 6-0, 6-0; Abigail Sebastian (G) d. Alexis Luna 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles – Morgan Arakelian/Kaajal Khanna (G) d. Tatieana Mabugat/Angela Martin 6-0, 6-0; Nanki Deol; /Alyssa Humeston (G) won by forfeit; Sascha Smith/Jenna Carriegan (G) won by forfeit.

Records – Gregori (3-0 MMC); Beyer (0-4 MMC).

Modesto 9, Downey 0

Singles – Niki Patel (M) d. Shelly Focha 6-3, 6-1; Sasha Ehrler (M) d. Camille Rhoades 6-2, 6-0; Mila Skowron (M) d. Reece Rockwood 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Furtado (M) d. Haley Lehikainen 6-3, 6-3; Tiffany Le (M) d. Hannah Smith 6-4, 6-1; Rhea Patel (M) d. Jenna Watkins 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles – Sarah Ram/Audrey Younkin (M) d. Gina Fergosa/Maya Watkins 6-0, 6-1; Emily Swehla/Clara Silva (M) d. Laisha Gomez/ Haley Matos 6-1, 6-0; Claire Turner/ Crystal Anguiano (M) d. Abbigail Kitch/Downey 6-0, 6-0.

Records – Modesto (4-0 MMC).

Central California Conference

Golden Valley 5, Atwater 4

Singles – Chadue Lee (GV) d. Anessa Cardenas 6-1, 6-1; Kayla Parolini (GV) d. Ana Lozano 6-2, 6-0; Bailey Weimer (A) d. Bianca Amos 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Pona Xiong (GV) d. Victoria Lopez 6-4, 6-2; Alondra Celis (A) d. Karina Figueroa 6-2, 6-3; Sara Schmidt (GV) d. Jacky Molina 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(5)

Doubles – Allison Warnock/Marissa Orozco (A) d. Listed Alvarez/Anaya Vega 6-3, 6-4; Citlali Haro/Veronica Castillo (A) d. Veronica Vasquez 6-2, 7-6(4); Estrella Moreno/madison Kroeker (GV) d. Daisy Fuentes/Isobel Escobedo 6-4, 6-1

Records – Golden Valley (3-2), Atwater (2-2).

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 8, Kimball 1

Singles – Sarah Van Ness (CC) d. Maxine Jaque 6-3, 6-2; Suzanne Manseau (CC) d. Samantha Nguyen 6-3, 6-1; Isabella Naraghi (CC) d. Maaham Hassan 6-0, 6-1; Christina Miller (CC) d. Shreya Ravi 6-2, 6-3; Isabella Kacho (CC) d. Tiffany Nguyen 6-3, 6-1; Maya Armendariz (CC) d. Janet Nguyen 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles – Mary Lehman/Josephine Henderson d. Deekshsya Shakya/Valorie Bosch 6-0, 6-2; Angel Au/Sarah Wilkinson (K) d. Lilly Borba/Erika Rizo 6-3, 6-3; Ana Saldavar/Iris Liang d. Vinnie Lu/Hannah Le 6-1, 6-1

Exhibition – Aimee Barraza/Jenna Nightengale (CC) d. Esabel Adlaweh/Marisol Flores 6-0, 6-0.

Volleyball

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 3, Downey 0

(25-8, 25-8, 25-9)

Modesto (2-0 MMC) – Kills: Tori Galloway 11. Assists: Alyssa Cover 20. Blocks: Shelby Benz 6. Digs: Cover 4. Aces: Cover & Jacqueline Yaum 6 each.

Downey (0-2 MMC) – Blocks: Lily Wong 2. Digs: Madison Price 5.

Beyer 3, Davis 0

(25-11, 25-10, 25-10)

Davis – Kills: Elissa Sanders 7. Assists: Sanders 19. Blocks: Alexxus Sanders 3. Aces: Hannah Hogsett 3. Digs: Sheridan Gulley 5.

Beyer – Kills: Olivia Keller and Cathryn Starck 13 each. Assists: Emma Gonzalez 23. Blocks: Emily Garcia-Cropper 3. Aces: Gonzalez 3. Digs: Starck 10.

Central California Athletic Alliance

Big Valley Chr. 3, Brookside Chr. 0

(25-8, 25-2, 25-12)

Big Valley Christian (11-1, 2-0 CCAA) – Kills: Evelyn Raingruber 7. Assists: Emily Stubbert 14. Aces: Marcie Hughes 15. Digs: Hughes 10.

Brookside Christian (0-5, 0-3 CCAA) – no stats reported.

JV – BIg Valley Chr. won 2-0.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 20, Beyer 4

Beyer – Goals: Mason Kramer 2, Riley Shores , Ben Berry.

Gregori – Goals: Ethan Wetzel 5, Jack Runyan 4, Sean Gutowski 3, Isiah Gutierrez 3, Justin Lynch 2, Matt Goss, Jacob Thys, Aidan Wong.

JV – Gregori 13, Beyer 6.

Downey 13, Modesto 6

Downey – Goals: M. Ciccarelli 5, D. Kline 2,J. Romano 2, P. Cline 2, J. Peepgrass, L. Burch.

Modesto – Goals: N. Willerup 2, C. Dumars, I. Westcott, W. Yerby, J. Johnson.

JV – Modesto 5, Downey 4

Other Scores

Johansen 7, Enochs 6

JV – Enochs 11, Johansen 8

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer – Goals: Lauryn Levintini 2, Jana Fontana 2, Paetyn Young, Christine Berry.

Gregori – Goals: Aven Cheek 2, Ella Cheek 2, Daily Cheek, Elizabeth Taggar, Shaley Carrol.

JV – Gregori 10, Beyer 7.

Downey 12, Modesto 4

Downey – Goals: E. Davis 7, P. Dominguez 2, A. Webb, C. Kline, M. Pullen.

Modesto – Goals: G. Pallios, G. Austin, B. Romeo, A. Rucker.

JV – Doweny 13, Modesto 5.

Other Scores

Enochs 10, Johansen 3

JV – Enochs by forfeit.

