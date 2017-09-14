Baseball Capsules

Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia
DETROIT

Avisail Garcia went 5 for 5 and drove in a career-high seven runs, Yoan Moncada scored five times and the Chicago White Sox pounded out 25 hits Thursday while routing the Detroit Tigers 17-7.

The White Sox posted their highest hit total since getting 26 against Baltimore in 1981. The modern major league record for hits in a nine-inning game is 31, by Milwaukee in 1992 and the New York Giants in 1901.

Garcia and Moncada each homered. Moncada had four hits and walked twice — the rookie had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

Jose Abreu added four hits for Chicago, which has won five of six. Detroit has lost six in a row.

James Shields (4-6) won for the first time on the road since May 12, 2016, a span of 18 starts.

Chad Bell (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 6, ATHLETICS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Drew Pomeranz pitched six innings of one-run ball, and Andrew Benintendi had three hits and drove in three runs to lead AL East-leading Boston over Oakland.

Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Mitch Moreland added an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have won six of eight.

Pomeranz (16-5) tied teammate Chris Sale and two others for the AL lead in victories.

Benintendi doubled high off the Green Monster, chasing Daniel Gossett (4-9) and making it 2-1 in the sixth.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROCKIES 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock had four RBIs for the second straight day, J.D. Martinez homered for the 10th time in 11 games and Arizona extended its NL wild-card lead by beating Colorado.

Zack Godley (8-7) pitched eight sharp innings as Arizona opened a five-game edge over Colorado atop the wild-card race. The Rockies lead Milwaukee and St. Louis by 2 1/2 games for the final playoff slot.

Pollock drove in four runs in an 8-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday and added three more with a double in a five-run first inning against Chad Bettis (1-3).

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Luke Weaver threw six innings of two-hit ball, Tommy Pham drove in two runs and stole two bases, and St. Louis topped Cincinnati.

The Cardinals have won five of six. They are 2 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot.

Weaver (6-1) allowed one unearned run, struck out six and didn't walk a batter. He's 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA through his first three starts in September.

Pham hit his 20th homer. With 21 stolen bases, he became the first Cardinals player to record a 20/20 season since Reggie Sanders in 2004.

Rookie Amir Garrett (3-8) took the loss.

