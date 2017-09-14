Sports

Vikings to honor Minnesota "Program of the Year" in December

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 5:06 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.

The Minnesota Vikings will honor a school community as the "Minnesota Football Program of the Year" during their home game against Cincinnati in December.

The Vikings have given out the "In the Game" award in each of the last three seasons. The winner will receive $10,000 and get the Vikings to visit the community in April. A portion of that winning money will be donated to programs that promote community engagement.

Fans at schools that are nominated boost their chances of winning by promoting themselves on social media but using the hashtag InTheGame and including their school.

The game against the Bengals is on Dec. 17.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 2:06

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss
'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss 1:28

'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss
Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

View More Video