Islanders ready for hard training camp aimed at strong start

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares 91) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit. The New York Islanders got off to a slow start last season and, despite a strong second half that followed a midyear coaching change, finished a point out of a playoff spot. Captain John Tavares was looking forward to a full training camp after missing out last year while helping Canada win the World Cup of Hockey.