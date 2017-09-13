Purdue hits the road for matchup against SEC foe Missouri

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard 5) during overtime of an NCAA college football game, in Ames, Iowa. North Texas plays at Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Hawkeyes yielded 41 points and 467 yards in an overtime win over Iowa State last week. Now they face a squad that’s amassed 91 points and 1, 161 yards in two games _ albeit against Lamar and SMU _ behind quarterback Mason Fine, who’s completed 69 percent of his passes for 648 yards and six TDs.