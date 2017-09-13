Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen, right, celebrates with catcher Bruce Maxwell after the A's defeatedthe Boston Red Sox 7-3 in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
Sports

Olson hits 2-run homer, A's beat Red Sox 7-3

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

September 13, 2017 8:09 PM

BOSTON

Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Jed Lowrie drove in two runs and the Oakland Athletics rebounded for a 7-3 victory over the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox for their sixth win in seven games Wednesday night.

The loss sliced Boston's division lead to three games over the second-place New York Yankees, who beat Tampa Bay 3-2.

Oakland, which owns the majors' worst road record (22-48), snapped an eight-game losing streak away from home. The A's had dropped their last seven at Fenway Park.

Dustin Pedroia had three singles for Boston to extend his hitting streak against the A's to 26 games. The Red Sox had won five of six.

Jharel Cotton (8-10) picked up the win, allowing three runs in five innings. He entered 1-7 with an 8.00 ERA in night games.

Five relievers held Boston scoreless the rest of the way.

Doug Fister (5-8) was tagged for six runs and six hits in four innings. He was 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his previous four starts.

