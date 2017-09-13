A soccer star is missing a game — due to an injury involving shaved legs and a pimple

Sports players are no strangers to bizarre injuries — sneezing too hard, ironing clothes, celebrating victories and playing too many video games have all kept players from competing at their best before.
But even by those high standards, young soccer star Marco Asensio’s most recent injury strains belief. Asensio, who plays for Real Madrid, one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, will miss his team’s upcoming match due to an infected pimple, according to media reports.
ESPN FC reports that Asensio’s coach, Zinedine Zidane, announced his injury Wednesday, saying that the 21-year-old has a “pimple ... which stopped him pulling up his socks.”
But that wasn’t the full story, according to CBS Sports. Asensio reportedly sliced the pimple open while shaving his legs. The wound later became infected, according to Bleacher Report.
It is not immediately clear how often Asensio shaves his legs or how the wound managed to become infected. While Real Madrid will miss the young playmaker’s presence on the field, they are getting back international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for Wednesday night’s match.
Asensio has yet to comment on the incident on social media, but plenty of others have.
When you tell Yer Da that Asensio is out of tonight's Champions League tie with an 'infected pimple' caused by shaving his legs. pic.twitter.com/ytm2X6mZkz— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017
When you hear Marcos Asensio is set to miss Real Madrid’s Champions League opener because of a pimple on his leg caused by shaving… pic.twitter.com/0R2CkcnBNs— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 13, 2017
When you see why Marco Asensio can't play tonight. pic.twitter.com/0ysTV8MqPl— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 13, 2017
We go live for an interview with @marcoasensio10 now. #MarcoAsensio #Asensio #mancardRevoked #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/5w7ADNUSlS— The Armchair View (@thearmchairview) September 13, 2017
Marco Asensio is out of Real Madrid's team due to an infected pimple after shaving his legs. Never would've happened in my day. We waxed.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2017
Asensio should have just tried waxing.— Reema (@Reeeeema9_n) September 13, 2017
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio is ruled out of tonight's game with an infected pimple after shaving his legs. pic.twitter.com/V50V3dEW3g— Betfred (@Betfred) September 13, 2017
Asensio is out of the champions league game today because he got an infected pimple from shaving his legs.......— MOYA (@Xx_MOYA_xX) September 13, 2017
Comments