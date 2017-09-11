More Videos

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights

Pause
Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Bacon Fest 2017

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:13

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets 0:19

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:25

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

  • 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

    Kyle Shanahan expresses frustration and disappointment with Sunday's season-opening 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss

Kyle Shanahan expresses frustration and disappointment with Sunday's season-opening 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
José Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Sports

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Patterson linebacker Nate Garcia intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns in Patterson's 34-21 non-league football victory over Modesto on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)