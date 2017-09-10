Signs of 49ers progress buried under a pile of mistakes in opener

More Videos 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 Pause 1:03 Bacon Fest 2017 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:16 Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral 2:25 Folsom-Oakdale: Postgame interviews 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer talks about the challenges his team faced during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer talks about the challenges his team faced during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer talks about the challenges his team faced during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee