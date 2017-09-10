'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss

More Videos

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:25

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 0:41

Hughson soccer complex dedicated to Deputy Wallace 0:57

Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 0:41

A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 1:13

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer talks about the challenges his team faced during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.

Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Patterson linebacker Nate Garcia intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns in Patterson's 34-21 non-league football victory over Modesto on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)