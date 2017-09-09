Sports

Tyler's 5TDs leads Southern Utah past Stephen F. Austin

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 7:42 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Patrick Tyler threw for 399 yards, four touchdowns and ran for a score to lead Southern Utah to a 51-14 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.

Tyler threw touchdown passes to Logan Parker, Judd Crockett and Landon Measom of 3, 15 and 96 yards respectively, and Southern Utah led 31-0 at halftime.

To start the third, the Lumberjacks got on the board when Foster Sawyer threw a 13-yard pass to Tamrick Pace to complete a 6-play, 58-yard drive.

Southern Utah (1-1) used its next to drives to produce a field and a touchdown for a 41-7 lead. Isaiah Diego-Williams finished with 5 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Sawyer threw for 217 yards.

