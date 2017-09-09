Barnett’s big night helps Merced High enjoy true ‘homecoming’ win over McNair

Andre Barnett is getting comfortable in the Merced High offense.

It showed on Friday night as he rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bears pick up their first win with a 41-27 victory over McNair as Merced High once again put together a make-shift stadium on campus to host their homecoming game.

“Our confidence was kind of down. We didn’t have a rhythm,” Barnett said. “Guys like to get into a rhythm. That started to happen as we moved the ball down field tonight.”

Barnett helped the Bears (1-2) get going early with touchdown runs of 4, 89 and 2 yards as Merced built a 27-7 lead by halftime.

The 89-yard score came on an option play with quarterback Dhameer Warren pitching the ball out as a McNair defender closed in on him and Barnett raced up the sideline for the touchdown.

“They were in a bear defense with six guys in the box,” Barnett said. “Our concept was we have to go outside. Dhameer made a good play. He pitched the ball as the defensive end bit on him and I just had open field in front of me.”

The Bears dominated the first half as the defense rebounded after giving up a scoring drive on the Eagles’ first possession to stop McNair on its final three drives of the first half.

However, the game changed in the second half.

McNair (1-2) worked its way back in the game as Eagles quarterback Rafael Lara and receiver Andrew Hem torched the Bears secondary.

Lara completed 22 of 36 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns went to Hem, who hauled in 15 receptions for 178 yards.

“Both are juniors,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt. “We’ve already seen some good teams but I don’t know if we’re going to see a couple of athletes like (Lara) and (Hem).

The Eagles outscored Merced 14-0 in the third quarter as Hem hauled in touchdown catches of 4 and 21 yards to pull McNair within 27-21.

The Eagles then opened the fourth quarter with a scoring drive, marching 80 yards in five plays as Craig Miller capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. McNair missed the extra point so the game was tied at 27-27 with 8:55 remaining.

“We’re thinking don’t give up at that point,” Barnett said. “That’s what we’ve been focusing on this week. Even if they comeback or go ahead, we need to compete for all 48 minutes.”

The Bears closed strong as Warren delivered two big touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. He capped the first drive with 16-yard touchdown to Xavier Stewart to go ahead 34-27 with 7:36 left in the game. He followed it up the next drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ezra Morales to put the game away with a 41-27 lead with 4:51 left.

“The bottom line for us is we possessed the football tonight,” Scheidt said. “When we don’t turn the ball over we give ourselves a chance.”

Warren competed 10 of 16 passes for 174 yards and the two late touchdowns. He also ran 15 times for 71 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

Merced opted to host its homecoming game on campus instead of traveling across town to Veterans Stadium. It’s the fourth time the Bears have played on campus since 2012 and Merced is now 4-0 in those games.

“We need to keep playing here,” Scheidt said. “It’s very electric. It’s hard to hear. I still dream of the day when everything will be complete and all the fans can enjoy the games as much as the players. We’re a quarter of the way there, which is more than I could say a year ago.”