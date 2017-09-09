Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu celebrates after setting new national record at a 100-meter race in Fukui, Fukui prefecture, western Japan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Kiryu became the first Japanese sprinter to break the 10-second barrier, winning a 100-meter race in 9.98 seconds on Saturday.
Sports

Kiryu becomes 1st Japan sprinter to break 10-second barrier

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:31 AM

TOKYO

Yoshihide Kiryu became the first Japanese sprinter to break the 10-second barrier, winning a 100-meter race in 9.98 seconds on Saturday.

Running in an intercollegiate meet, the 21-year-old Kiryu took .02 seconds off the Japanese national record set by Koji Ito in 1998.

Kiryu was a member of Japan's silver medal-winning men's 4x100 relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2013, Kiryu ran 10.01 seconds at the Oda Memorial meet in Hiroshima, but the IAAF later rejected the time as an official record due to the use of unapproved wind-speed measurement equipment on the track.

