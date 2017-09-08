Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws to the plate against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Sports

Yu Darvish fastest starter to 1,000 Ks in MLB history

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 9:33 PM

LOS ANGELES

Yu Darvish has struck out 1,000 batters faster than any starting pitcher in major league history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' right-hander fanned Colorado Rockies slugger Carlos Gonzalez in the fourth inning Friday night to reach 1,000 strikeouts in 128 career games and 812 innings.

It was Darvish's sixth strikeout of the game. Gonzalez hit a solo homer off the Japanese star in the first inning.

Darvish was making his sixth start for the Dodgers since being acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline.

