Sports

Rays' Steven Souza Jr. leaves game after colliding with wall

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 5:51 PM

BOSTON

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. left a game Friday night after colliding with the right-field wall at Fenway Park.

Souza was tracking a fly ball hit by Boston's Christian Vazquez in the fourth inning. The ball dropped just out of Souza's grasp, and he slammed into the wall as he fielded the hop. Souza managed to throw the ball back to the infield before collapsing in pain. He limped as he was helped off the field by trainers following a delay of several minutes.

Peter Bourjos entered as a defensive replacement for Souza, who was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.

Souza is hitting .246 with 29 home runs and 14 stolen bases this season.

