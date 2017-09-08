Sports

South Alabama QB Garvin hurt against No. 11 Oklahoma State

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 6:20 PM

MOBILE, Ala.

South Alabama quarterback Cole Garvin injured his right ankle on the opening series against No. 11 Oklahoma State.

The school announced later that Garvin wouldn't return to the game.

Dallas Davis replaced him on South Alabama's second series. Davis started 10 games last season then missed spring practice while recovering from shoulder surgery.

He led the Sun Belt Conference in total offense last season and was second in passing yards per game. Garvin won the starting job in preseason camp.

Garvin went to the medical tent after the first series Friday night, when he was sacked on first down and was forced to run the ball on third.

Shortly after, he was taken toward the Jaguars' locker room on a cart before returning to the sidelines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 1:56

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto
Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 8:54

Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions
Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

View More Video