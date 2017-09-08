Danny Karnik AP
Danny Karnik AP

Sports

MLB team gives Florida fans free tickets — then plays ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

September 08, 2017 9:10 AM

The Atlanta Braves offered people displaced by Hurricane Irma free tickets to this weekend’s series against the Miami Marlins. The move was universally praised as a classy gesture.

But any such fans in attendance at SunTrust Park on Thursday night likely didn’t care for what they heard.

Between innings, the Braves played “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a popular Scorpions rock song from 1984, during their 6-5 victory, according to Miami Herald reporter Clark Spencer.

A Braves official later apologized for the song, saying it’s on a home playlist and should have been pulled. It won’t be played again during the four-game set between the National League East rivals.

Still, most people who heard the news expressed disappointment with the song choice, feeling it was insensitive as Hurricane Irma bears down on southern Florida and Miami. What’s more, Atlanta itself could take a direct hit from the storm if current projections hold, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, though if it does, Irma will be significantly weaker at that point in time.

This is not the first time a Major League Baseball team has encountered criticism on social media because of its actions during a hurricane.

When Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and coastal Texas in late August, the Houston Astros accused the Texas Rangers, located in Arlington, away from the storm, of refusing to switch series with them so that both teams could have the same number of home games and not delay the season. As a result, the Rangers were accused of greed and poor sportsmanship by many.

More Videos

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 1:56

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Pause
Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 8:54

Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions

Deputy Robert French is remembered 2:19

Deputy Robert French is remembered

Building a better downtown for Modesto 1:29

Building a better downtown for Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:31

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

  • Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma

    The Florida National Guard gets ready for Hurricane Irma, preparing high water vehicles and conducting hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk near Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma

The Florida National Guard gets ready for Hurricane Irma, preparing high water vehicles and conducting hoist training with a UH-60 Black Hawk near Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Florida National Guard

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

View More Video