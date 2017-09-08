Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Patterson linebacker Nate Garcia intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns in Patterson's 34-21 non-league football victory over Modesto on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns give their takes on Week 2 high school football games in the Stanislaus District. Among the games they discuss are Central Catholic-St. Mary's and the biggie in Oakdale, where the Mustangs, The Modesto Bee's No. 1 team, host Folsom, The Sacramento Bee's No. 1 team.
Fresno State football opened the 2017 season with a 66-0 win against Incarnate Word on a night when Bulldogs great Derek Carr had his No. 4 jersey retired by his alma mater. Here's all of Saturday's high points in 2 minutes.
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
From the band to the cheerleaders and, of course, the players and coaches, there was a lot to see in Sonora, California, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2017, as Sonora High hosted Oakdale High in high school football.
Junior quarterback Bryce Peterson's judgment call at the line of scrimmage, opting to hand the ball off to Miles Lewis instead of pass, gives Downey the edge in a double-overtime victory over Buhach Colony at Falcon Field on Aug. 25, 2017.
Watch highlights of Modesto High School's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.