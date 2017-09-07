Florida State's offense rallying around new quarterback

Florida State NCAA college football quarterback James Blackman warms up before a game against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. When Florida State’s Deandre Francois, Georgia’s Jacob Eason and Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel all got hurt in their respective season openers, true freshmen ended up taking over the rest of the way. Florida State freshman James Blackman is now the 10th-ranked Seminoles’ starter for the foreseeable future with Francois out for the season. Tallahassee Democrat via AP Joe Rondone