NHL names ex-enforcer Parros to run player safety

FILE - This is a Feb. 9, 2013, file photo showing Florida Panthers right wing George Parros during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, in Washington. The NHL has tabbed former enforcer George Parros to run its department of player safety. Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Parros’ appointment to senior vice president of player safety on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Nick Wass, File AP Photo