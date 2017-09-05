The new chairman of the European Club Association, ECA, Italy's Andrea Agnelli attends a news conference after the plenary general assembly of the European Club Association, ECA, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Sports

Agnelli foresees Champions League peace, scheduling changes

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

September 05, 2017 6:10 AM

GENEVA

The new leader of Europe's top soccer clubs foresees peace for the Champions League and potential big changes to national team schedules.

Elected Tuesday to chair the 220-member European Club Association, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli gave a vision for soccer's future working closely with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Agnelli says he expects no breakaway threats to the Champions League. But he counts his club among those unhappy at losing players to national-team duty three times early in the European season.

Agnelli says ECA members talked about players being called up only twice each year for longer periods of international games.

As FIFA weighs a new Club World Cup format, likely in 2021, Agnelli described the current one as "useless."

