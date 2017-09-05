Sports

Tsonga and Pouille lead France in Davis Cup against Serbia

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 6:12 AM

PARIS

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille will lead France in singles play in the Davis Cup semifinals against Serbia.

France captain Yannick Noah selected the 12th-ranked Tsonga and 20th-ranked Pouille ahead of No. 22 Gael Monfils, who is named as a reserve.

Tsonga is 18-7 in career singles and Pouille is 3-1.

"Jo remains our No. 1, we spoke a few times on the phone," Noah said. "He told me he's motivated for this semi."

Noah added that Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon, who were overlooked, were both "disappointed, but they understood my choice."

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut will play doubles at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille from Sept. 15-17.

The countries have not met since the 2010 final, which Serbia won 3-2. But the Serbs will be without Novak Djokovic, who is skipping the rest of the season because of an injured right elbow.

"Djokovic pulling out is very good news for the (France) team," Noah said. "It's certain that we have much more of a chance."

France last reached the Davis Cup final in 2014, losing to Switzerland.

The winner will play Belgium or Australia in the final.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement
Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

View More Video