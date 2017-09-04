LB Ahmad Brooks gets started on the edge with Packers

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks 55) prepares for a play during the team's NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Green Bay Packers are hoping veteran linebacker Brooks, who took part in his first practice with his new team Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, will improve depth on the edge beyond starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.