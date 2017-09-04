Texas A&M linebacker Cullen Gillaspia, left, checks on Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, right, as he sits on the bench with an injury against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Sports

Coach: Texas A&M QB Starkel out with broken ankle

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:43 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel and senior free safety Donovan Wilson are out for perhaps the rest of the season after having surgery for leg injuries.

Coach Kevin Sumlin disclosed the injuries Monday on his weekly radio show. Starkel, a redshirt freshman, broke his left ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's 45-44 loss at UCLA. Wilson had a screw put in his left foot.

Starkel got the start and completed his first three throws during an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. He was replaced on the sixth possession for Texas A&M by Kellen Mond. Starkel returned to the sideline on crutches with his foot in a walking boot.

"I don't know if those guys will be back or not (by the end of the season)," Sumlin said. "Those two guys are out for a long time. We'll see where they are at the end of the year."

The Aggies blew a 34-point lead in dropping the opener. Afterward, Texas A&M University System Regent Tony Buzbee said in a Facebook post that he would vote to fire Sumlin.

"Our players were better tonight," wrote Buzbee, a Houston attorney. "Our players were more talented tonight. But coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better."

