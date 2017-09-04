Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement
Fresno State football opened the 2017 season with a 66-0 win against Incarnate Word on a night when Bulldogs great Derek Carr had his No. 4 jersey retired by his alma mater. Here's all of Saturday's high points in 2 minutes.
bjanteola@fresnobee.com
More Videos
2:03
Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement
1:37
Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14
8:09
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
2:57
Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14
1:33
Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson
2:50
Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14
0:53
High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis
6:25
Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions
6:25
Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions
1:41
Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey
3:03
Downey defeats Buhach in double overtime
2:08
Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
From the band to the cheerleaders and, of course, the players and coaches, there was a lot to see in Sonora, California, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2017, as Sonora High hosted Oakdale High in high school football.
Junior quarterback Bryce Peterson's judgment call at the line of scrimmage, opting to hand the ball off to Miles Lewis instead of pass, gives Downey the edge in a double-overtime victory over Buhach Colony at Falcon Field on Aug. 25, 2017.
Watch highlights of Modesto High School's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Watch interviews following Modesto High Schoo's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed.
Joe Cortez and James Burns are back for Stanislaus Football Weekly's high school predictions presented by Doctors Medical Center of Modesto. Sonora-Oakdale? Modesto-Modesto Christian? The Bee's football writers tell all.