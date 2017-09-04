More Videos

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Theft of wallet from Oakdale store 0:28

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:31

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

  • Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

    Fresno State football opened the 2017 season with a 66-0 win against Incarnate Word on a night when Bulldogs great Derek Carr had his No. 4 jersey retired by his alma mater. Here's all of Saturday's high points in 2 minutes.

Fresno State football opened the 2017 season with a 66-0 win against Incarnate Word on a night when Bulldogs great Derek Carr had his No. 4 jersey retired by his alma mater. Here's all of Saturday's high points in 2 minutes.
Downey defeats Buhach in double overtime

Junior quarterback Bryce Peterson's judgment call at the line of scrimmage, opting to hand the ball off to Miles Lewis instead of pass, gives Downey the edge in a double-overtime victory over Buhach Colony at Falcon Field on Aug. 25, 2017.

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed.