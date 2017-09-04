Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison 15) hits Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison 15) hits Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois

Sports

Seminoles' Deondre Francois to have knee surgery Tuesday

By JOE REEDY Associated Press

September 04, 2017 10:46 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will have season-ending knee surgery Tuesday.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday the sophomore faces four to six months of rehabilitation after his operation for his torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Francois was hurt during the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta. The third-ranked Seminoles host Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Fisher said James Blackman will replace Francois. The only other time a Florida State quarterback started as a true freshman was in 1985 when Chip Ferguson faced Miami.

Junior J.J. Cosentino has played in five games the past two seasons. Also on the roster are true freshman Bailey Hockman and walk-on freshman Jake Rizzo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson 1:33

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

View More Video