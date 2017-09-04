Bills' Tyrod Taylor has concussion, uncertain for opener

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor 5) is assisted off the field after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in Baltimore. Taylor is still recovering from a concussion, leaving his status uncertain for the team's season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott said Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, that Taylor has shown signs of improvement but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.