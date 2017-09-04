Spain's David Villa, center right, controls the ball during the World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Saturday Sept. 2, 2017.
Sports

David Villa to miss Spain qualifier at Liechtenstein

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 4:19 AM

MADRID

Spain striker David Villa will miss Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein after injuring a muscle during training.

Spain's team doctors had originally said Villa was doubtful after he pulled a muscle during Sunday's team practice. But the doctors ruled the 35-year-old striker unavailable hours later.

Villa played the final two minutes of Spain's 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday, his first appearance after a three-year absence from the national team.

Villa, who plays for New York City FC, is Spain's all-time leading scorer with 59 goals in 98 matches.

