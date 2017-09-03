Ace! Lindsay Davenport among female coaches in pro tennis

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2014, file photo, United States' Christina McHale, right, talks with coach Mary Joe Fernandez during a break in a Fed Cup world group tennis match against Italy's Karin Knapp in Cleveland. Knapp won the match. Fernandez says whether the coach is male or female, it's more about the right fit. "The chemistry has to be right," she said. "I think a woman can coach a man as easily as they can coach a women." Tony Dejak, File AP Photo