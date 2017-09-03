Tennessee's Jones feeling heat going into opener vs Ga Tech

1:33 Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson Pause

8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

0:27 Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

1:47 Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

1:00 Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

1:35 See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up