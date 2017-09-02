Falk lifts No. 24 Washington St. over Montana St. 31-0

8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns Pause

6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

0:27 Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

1:47 Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

1:00 Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston