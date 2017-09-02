Fresno State opens Jeff Tedford era with runaway football victory

Fresno State opened the Jeff Tedford era with a resounding victory Saturday night.
The Bulldogs, who hired their former quarterback and assistant coach to rebuild the program amid a 1-11 season a year ago, beat Incarnate Word 66-0 and gave their fans more to cheer about than just a halftime ceremony in which former quarterback Derek Carr had his No. 4 retired.
Fresno State churned out 613 yards of offense while allowing just 148 against the overmatched Cardinals, a championship subdivision opponent picked to finish last in the Southland Conference.
The 66 points were the most the Bulldogs have scored since a 69-28 victory over New Mexico in 2013 when Carr threw seven touchdown passes. Their last shutout was a 51-0 win over UC Davis in 2009.
10 conversions for Fresno State on 16 third-down chances. Incarnate Word was 3 for 16.
Fresno State drew 39,447 to Bulldog Stadium, its largest crowd since a sellout of 41,031 for the 2014 opener against Nebraska.
Quarterback Chason Virgil, though not particularly sharp (16 of 29, 55.2 percent), passed for 246 yards and had seven pass plays of 20 or more yards.
The Bulldogs as a team had three more passes of 20-plus, with running back Josh Hokit throwing a 65-yard TD to tight end Jared Rice and backup quarterback Marcus McMaryion hitting Jamire Jordan and Justin Allen with scoring strikes of 24 and 45 yards.
Fresno State had only 31 of those “explosive” plays last season.
-7 rushing yards for Incarnate Word on 26 attempts. Fresno State ran for 199 on 40 carries.
The Bulldogs, who next week play at No. 1 Alabama (a 24-7 winner Saturday over No. 3 Florida State), got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Hokit. After a 30-yard field goal by Jimmy Camacho, the sophomore running back hit Rice on a halfback option pass and the Bulldogs continued to pile up the points.
26 total first downs for Fresno State. Incarnate Word had 8.
Fresno State added 17 in the second quarter on a 47-yard field goal by Camacho, a 4-yard run by Hokit and a 2-yard pass from Virgil to tight end Kyle Riddering and went into the locker room at halftime up 34-0.
McMaryion, the former Dinuba High star, finished 6 of 7 for 103 yards in his Bulldogs debut after joining Fresno State as a graduate transfer in the fall.
7 penalties for Incarnate Word, setting the Cardinals back 50 yards. Fresno State committed three for 15 yards.
KeeSean Johnson, the Bulldogs’ leading receiver and on the watch list for the 2017 Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top pass catcher, had seven receptions for 120 yards. Ten players had at least one catch.
Fresno State 66, Incarnate Word 0
Incarnate Word
0
0
0
0
—
0
Fresno State
17
17
32
0
—
66
First Quarter
FRE — Hokit 1 run (Camacho kick), 6:51.
FRE — FG Camacho 30, 3:56.
FRE — Rice 65 pass from Hokit (Camacho kick), 1:51.
Second Quarter
FRE — FG Camacho 47, 11:09.
FRE — Hokit 4 run (Camacho kick), 4:53.
FRE — Riddering 2 pass from Virgil (Camacho kick), :15.
Third Quarter
FRE — Safety, 13:11.
FRE — Rivers 30 run (Camacho kick), 11:57.
FRE — Safety, 10:22.
FRE — Jordan 24 pass McMaryion (Camacho kick), 7:48.
FRE — Mims 13 run (Camacho kick), 5:40.
FRE — Allen 45 pass from McMaryion (Camacho kick), :33.
A — 39,447.
INCARNATE WORD
FRESNO STATE
First downs
8
26
Rushes-yards
26-(-7)
40-199
Passing
155
414
Comp-Att-Int
15-31-1
23-37-0
Return Yards
122
123
Punts-Avg.
8-0.0
3-0.0
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
2-0
Penalties-Yards
7-50
3-15
Time of Possession
27:22
32:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Incarnate Word, Philio 7-11, Hite 15-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Laird 3-(minus 16). Fresno St., Rivers 9-60, Mims 8-38, O’Neal 5-37, Perry 8-31, Hokit 4-13, S.Johnson 5-13, McMaryion 1-7.
PASSING — Incarnate Word, Laird 9-20-1-90, Brophy 6-11-0-65. Fresno St., Virgil 16-29-0-246, McMaryion 6-7-0-103, Hokit 1-1-0-65.
RECEIVING — Incarnate Word, Hite 4-18, Gilbert 3-39, Brooks 2-45, Parra 2-29, McCollum 2-21, C.Johnson 1-2, Higgins 1-1. Fresno St., K.Johnson 7-120, Rivers 3-22, Jordan 2-64, Allen 2-51, Scott 2-32, S.Johnson 2-23, Grim 2-14, Ja.Rice 1-65, Mims 1-21, Riddering 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Incarnate Word, Perez 30.
