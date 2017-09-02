Fresno State opens Jeff Tedford era with runaway football victory

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD

Watch as Fresno State's Chason Virgil leads the Bulldogs on their final scoring drive of the first half, capped by a touchdown catch by Kyle Riddering, for a 34-0 lead over Incarnate Word on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State won 66-0 in the debut of coach Jeff Tedford.