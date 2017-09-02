Sports

September 2, 2017 7:47 PM

Abercrombie leads Coastal Carolina over UMass 38-28

The Associated Press
CONWAY, S.C.

Osharmar Abercrombie had 17 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night and Coastal Carolina opened its season with a 38-28 win over Massachusetts.

The Chanticleers scored 17 straight points to pull away in the second half, taking the lead for good at 24-21 on Evan Rabon's 46-yard field goal with 9:24 left in the third quarter. Tyler Keane added to the lead on a 13-yard TD pass to Chris Jones with 4:48 left in the third and Abercrombie scored on a 7-yard run with 3:45 left in the game.

Dalton Demos had two TD runs in the first quarter for Coastal Carolina, which never trailed and led 21-14 at halftime.

Andrew Ford threw for 316 yards and a touchdown for the Minutemen (0-2) with Adam Breneman catching nine passes for 126 yards and Andy Isabella hauling in six for 101 yards and a score.

