September 2, 2017 7:47 PM

Streveler's 6 TDs leads South Dakota in 77-7 rout over Drake

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Chris Streveler threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score — all in the first half — to lead South Dakota in a 77-7 rout of Drake on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Streveler was 17 of 24 for 248 yards as the Coyotes scored on seven of their first eight possessions. South Dakota's Phillip Powell intercepted a Grant Kraemer pass to help make it 56-7 at halftime. The Coyotes ran for 321 yards on 58 carries, led by freshman Kai Henry's 75 yards and a touchdown.

Drake carried the ball 34 times and finished with a negative yard while four Bulldog quarterbacks were a combined 12 of 32 for just 148 yards passing.

Tyler Updegraff bullied in from the 1 to cap an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive for Drake's only score.

Sports