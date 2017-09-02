Sports

September 2, 2017 7:13 PM

It’s a starry night at Fresno State as two of pro sports’ biggest names are on hand

Fresno Bee Staff

Fresno State showed off its national star power Saturday – and that’s before the Bulldogs and new coach Jeff Tedford took the field.

Everyone expected former quarterback Derek Carr, now a rising star with the Oakland Raiders, to be on hand. He’s the honoree at halftime, when his Bulldogs’ No. 4 jersey will be retired.

But the wattage was significantly increased with another star sighting – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George.

Carr played for the Bulldogs from 2009-13, then was a second-round pick, No. 36 overall, by the Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft.

George made his mark at Fresno State in just two seasons, 2008-10, before the Indiana Pacers took him in the first round, 10th overall, in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson 1:33

Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

Pause
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell 1:47

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal 11:30

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:57

Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis 0:53

High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis

  • Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

    Gregori High Coach Jason McCoy and quarterback Bobby Avina discuss their team's big victory over Merced on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Modesto, California.

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

View more video

Sports