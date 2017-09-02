It’s a starry night at Fresno State as two of pro sports’ biggest names are on hand

Fresno State showed off its national star power Saturday – and that’s before the Bulldogs and new coach Jeff Tedford took the field.
Everyone expected former quarterback Derek Carr, now a rising star with the Oakland Raiders, to be on hand. He’s the honoree at halftime, when his Bulldogs’ No. 4 jersey will be retired.
But the wattage was significantly increased with another star sighting – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George.
Carr played for the Bulldogs from 2009-13, then was a second-round pick, No. 36 overall, by the Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft.
George made his mark at Fresno State in just two seasons, 2008-10, before the Indiana Pacers took him in the first round, 10th overall, in the 2010 NBA Draft.
