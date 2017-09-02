Roundup: Capital Christian wins in OT; long streak ends; three upsets in the Top 20

Kenyon Bowyer booted a 21-yard field goal with under a minute to play in overtime to lift No. 10 Capital Christian to a 36-33 nonleague win against Modesto Christian on a blazing hot Friday in Rosemont.
Maurice Gaines’ 49-yard touchdown run had given the Cougars (2-0) a 33-18 lead with five minutes to go in the third quarter but the Crusaders (0-2) rallied for 15 fourth-quarter points to tie and force the game into overtime.
Christen Simmons rushed for 45- and 1-yard touchdowns and Trey Jones had a 54-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Foye for the Cougars, who kept coach Casey Taylor undefeated in his new gig.
Capital Christian hosts Grant next Friday.
While Capital Christian was among a number of area teams that played despite the high temperatures and poor air quality, several JV and varsity contests were postponed or canceled.
The Wood of Vacaville at No. 19 River Valley of Yuba City varsity game was moved to 9 a.m. Saturday; the Marysville at Wheatland game will be played on Tuesday night and the Highlands at Lindhurst game was canceled.
No. 5 Oak Ridge 24, Vacaville 23 in Vacaville – Trailing by two touchdowns with just over four minutes left, the Trojans (2-0) rallied to stun the Bulldogs (1-1) behind Marco Baldacchino. The senior quarterback scored on a short touchdown run, and then after Oak Ridge recovered the onside kick, he hit Justin Poerio for a 5-yard touchdown to give coach Eric Cavaliere a win against his alma mater.
No. 6 Inderkum 72, Kennedy 0 in Natomas – The Tigers (2-0) jumped out a 52-0 halftime lead against the overmatched Cougars (0-2).
No. 9 Grant 34, Burbank 8 in Del Paso Heights – Deshaun Pryor rushed for three touchdowns and the defense stymied the Titans (0-2) as the Pacers (1-1) bounced back from a 24-14 loss to Rocklin.
No. 12 Franklin 53, Laguna Creek 13 at Cosumnes River College – Daniel Ross rushed 20 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-0).
No. 13 Sheldon 35, Casa Roble 14 at Bella Vista – Dom Johnson returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and blocked a field goal to lead the Huskies (2-0) over the Rams (1-1). Austyn Hurt, Max Green and Tyrell Smith also rushed for touchdowns for Sheldon.
No. 14 Antelope 35, Lincoln 24 in Lincoln – Damon Nunn and Moses Paul rushed for fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Titans (2-0) rallied to beat the Fighting Zebras (1-1).
Manteca 36, No. 16 Christian Brothers 35 at Hughes Stadium – Gino Campiotti threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Presley Keltner with 48 seconds left, then hit Keltner with the winning two-point conversion pass as the Buffaloes (2-0) stunned the Falcons (0-1). Gunnor Faulk threw five touchdown passes for the Falcons.
No. 17 Del Campo 55, Alameda 0 in Alameda – Tyler Dimino tossed five first-half touchdowns, hitting Tervor Brouhns twice, to power the Cougars (2-0) on the road against the Hornets (0-1). Dimino, son of coach Mike Dimino, had four first-half touchdowns in an opener to beat Merced 41-14.
Nevada Union 43, No. 18 Placer 16 in Grass Valley – Tyler Nielson and Owen Dal bon each rushed for two touchdowns and the Miners (1-1) outscored the Hillmen (1-1) 27-0 in the second half.
Pleasant Grove 42, No. 20 Cosumnes Oaks 35 at Sheldon – Behind new coach Matt Costa, the Eagles (1-1) snapped a 13-game losing streak in upsetting the Wolfpack (0-2) in a game that didn’t end until nearly midnight.
Colfax 44, Winters 22 in Colfax – Mason Ahrens rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns; Troy Little added for 155 rushing yards and a touchdown and Ryland Heimann threw 48- and 29-yard touchdown passes to Colton Reeves and Max Wolff to lead the Falcons (2-0) over the Northern Section Warriors (1-1).
Cordova 40, Chavez 32 in Rancho Cordova – Johnele Sanders threw a 39-yard touchdown to Alvin Banks, then ran for the two-point conversion to break a 32-32 tie midway through the fourth quarter and give the Lancers (2-0) the win over the Titans (0-2) from Stockton.
Vista del Lago 50, Ponderosa 28 in Folsom – Dominick Norris rushed for four touchdowns, Grant Patterson threw two touchdown passes to Chad Wilson and the Eagles (1-1) put up 32 second-quarter points to blow past the Bruins (0-2) and triumph in the first game at their new 3,000-seat stadium.
The Bee’s Joe Davidson contributed to this report.
Comments