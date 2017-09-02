High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
Junior quarterback Bryce Peterson's judgment call at the line of scrimmage, opting to hand the ball off to Miles Lewis instead of pass, gives Downey the edge in a double-overtime victory over Buhach Colony at Falcon Field on Aug. 25, 2017.
From the band to the cheerleaders and, of course, the players and coaches, there was a lot to see in Sonora, California, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2017, as Sonora High hosted Oakdale High in high school football.
Watch interviews following Modesto High Schoo's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Watch highlights of Modesto High School's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed.