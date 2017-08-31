Sports

In Gee Chun leads in Portland; Brooke Henderson shot back

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 7:05 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday in the Cambia Portland Classic to take a one-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson and five others.

Playing the event for the first time, the sixth-ranked Chun had seven birdies and a bogey at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

The South Korean player tied for third last week in the Canadian Pacific Women's Open and has four runner-up finishes this season. Both of her LPGA Tour victories have come in majors — the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and the 2016 Evian Championship.

Henderson had six birdies and a bogey to match Cheyenne Woods, Cindy LaCrosse, Moriya Jutanugarn, Nicole Broch Larsen and Nasa Hataoka at 67. Lexi Thompson had an eagle and a double bogey in a 68.

