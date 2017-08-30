Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez is congratulated at home plate by Chris Young after he hit a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Toronto.
Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez is congratulated at home plate by Chris Young after he hit a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Toronto. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Thornhill
Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez is congratulated at home plate by Chris Young after he hit a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Toronto. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Thornhill

Sports

Moreland homers, has 4 RBIs, Red Sox sweep Jays with 7-1 win

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:13 PM

TORONTO

Mitch Moreland had a pinch-hit homer and drove in four runs, Hanley Ramirez added a solo blast and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Rick Porcello allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings as the AL East-leading Red Sox moved 5 1/2 games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees, who were swept in a doubleheader by Cleveland. New York and Boston begin a four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Ramirez connected for the second straight game as the Red Sox improved to 8-1 in Toronto this season. Boston is 10-3 overall against the Blue Jays with six meetings remaining at Fenway Park in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions
Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey 1:41

Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey
Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 3:27

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night

View More Video