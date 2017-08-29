After playing games, Wolverines, Gators set to play a game

This July 17, 2017 photo shows Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, Mich. It's game week for Michigan, and Harbaugh is playing games of another kind — keeping his roster secret. He also won’t say whether returning starter Wilton Speight or seldom-used senior John O’Korn will take the first snap for the 11th-ranked Wolverines against No. 17 Florida in Texas in the opener for both schools. Carlos Osorio AP Photo