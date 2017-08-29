Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy throws to the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
Sports

Bundy throws 1-hitter, streaking Orioles beat Seattle 4-0

By TODD KARPOVICH Associated Press

August 29, 2017 7:27 PM

BALTIMORE

Dylan Bundy threw a one-hitter for his first career shutout, Manny Machado hit two of Baltimore's four solo homers, and the Orioles extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-0 victory over Seattle on Tuesday night.

Bundy (13-8) allowed just an infield single to Kyle Seager in the fourth inning and set a career high with 12 strikeouts. The right-hander has a 2.00 ERA in August and has struck out 10 or more in three of his last four starts.

Jonathan Schoop and Welington Castillo also went deep for the Orioles, who moved two games over .500 for the first time since June 10.

Baltimore has outscored its opponents 44-17 during the winning streak. The Orioles also moved 1 ½ games ahead of the Mariners in the AL wild-card race. Minnesota currently holds the second wild-card slot.

Schoop collected his 29th homer of the season and 500th career hit with a solo shot in the first off Erasmo Ramirez (5-5).

