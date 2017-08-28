Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, was the highest-paid player in the NFL. That honor now reportedly belongs to Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford. They’re seen after a 2015 game in Detroit, won 18-13 by the Lions.
Sports

Raiders’ Carr loses title of NFL’s highest-paid player

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 28, 2017 9:54 PM

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was prepared to enter the 2017-18 season as the highest-paid NFL player.

If Monday’s reports are true, Carr will have to settle for being No. 2.

The Detroit Lions have agreed to give quarterback Matthew Stafford a five-year, $135 million extension, according to multiple reports.

At $27 million per season, Stafford, 29, surpasses the five-year, $125 million deal Carr received this summer that made him the NFL’s highest salary at $25 million a year, which is about $200,000 more per season than Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck makes.

Stafford, who is entering his ninth season with the Lions, holds several franchise records, including 30,303 passing yards and 187 touchdown passes.

