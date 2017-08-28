Raiders’ Carr loses title of NFL’s highest-paid player

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was prepared to enter the 2017-18 season as the highest-paid NFL player.
If Monday’s reports are true, Carr will have to settle for being No. 2.
Matthew Stafford's new contract makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/j0hD4NioIh— ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2017
The Detroit Lions have agreed to give quarterback Matthew Stafford a five-year, $135 million extension, according to multiple reports.
At $27 million per season, Stafford, 29, surpasses the five-year, $125 million deal Carr received this summer that made him the NFL’s highest salary at $25 million a year, which is about $200,000 more per season than Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck makes.
Stafford, who is entering his ninth season with the Lions, holds several franchise records, including 30,303 passing yards and 187 touchdown passes.
