Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber delivers the ball to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Bill Kostroun AP Photo

Sports

Kluber aces Severino; Ramirez powers Indians past Yanks 6-2

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

August 28, 2017 7:11 PM

NEW YORK

Corey Kluber outpitched Luis Severino in a marquee matchup of All-Stars, and slumping Jose Ramirez homered twice to power the Cleveland Indians past the New York Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Carlos Santana hit a tiebreaking homer off Severino in the seventh inning and Austin Jackson also went deep for the AL Central leaders, who increased their cushion to seven games over idle Minnesota.

Coming off three consecutive shutouts in a sweep of Kansas City, the defending AL champions ran their scoreless streak to 30 innings before Chase Headley homered against Kluber (13-4) leading off the third. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner went eight innings and allowed only three hits, rebounding from a loss to Boston last week that ended a five-game winning streak and marked his first defeat since July 4.

Kluber struck out seven and walked one as the Indians (74-56) won for the 14th time in 18 games.

